Former Acting JeffCo District Attorney without a job

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Acting Jefferson County District Attorney Mike Anderton is now officially without a job.
The votes from the November 6 election were certified Tuesday showing that Danny Carr was officially elected to fill that position and Anderton’s appointment to the job is now over.
Anderton says he was told Tuesday afternoon he would not be retained in the department and has left the office.
He says he is proud of his 34 years as a deputy D.A. in Jefferson County and had hoped to continue on as Danny Carr took office.
Shortly after that certification, Carr officially became the JeffCo DA. He took an immediate oath of office in Judge Clyde Jones' courtroom around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Carr will be sworn in ceremonially on Wednesday, December 12.
