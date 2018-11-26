74-year-old woman missing in south Alabama

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman.
Eva Lisenby McBride was last seen at her residence in the Flomaton Area Friday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA issued a missing senior alert Monday morning.
McBride may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgement.
Her direction of travel and clothing description are unknown, according to authorities.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of McBride, please contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 251-809-0741.
