Where to watch AHSAA Semi-Finals Game: Clay-Chalkville vs Pinson Valley

(WBRC) -Clay-Chalkville travels to Pinson Valley Friday night to play the Indians in the AHSAA semi-finals.
You’ll be able to see the game as WBRC will be showing it on Bounce TV.
What: AHSAA Semi-Finals: Clay-Chalkville vs Pinson Valley
When: Friday, November 30: 7:00 pm
Channel: Bounce TV
CableOne – Channel 41
Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver
Comcast – Channel 220
Ashville, Attalla, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Tuscaloosa
Northland Cable – Channel 117
Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Reform
OTELCO – Channel 85
Blount County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Snead
Spectrum TV
Formerly Bright House Networks – Channels 226 or 363
Birmingham, Bessemer
Formerly Charter Communications – Channels 192 or 6.2
Centre, Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Chilton County, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega.
USA Communications – Channel 274
Lincoln, Margaret, Odenville, Pell City, Riverside
West Alabama Cable TV – Channel 71
Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield
The following cable/satellite television providers have chosen not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2: AT&T U-Verse, Directv, Dish Network, and Zito Media
You can also watch Bounce 6.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.