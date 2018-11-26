Where to watch AHSAA Semi-Finals Game: Clay-Chalkville vs Pinson Valley

By WBRC Staff | November 26, 2018 at 11:48 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 11:48 AM

(WBRC) -Clay-Chalkville travels to Pinson Valley Friday night to play the Indians in the AHSAA semi-finals.

You’ll be able to see the game as WBRC will be showing it on Bounce TV.

What: AHSAA Semi-Finals: Clay-Chalkville vs Pinson Valley

When: Friday, November 30: 7:00 pm

Channel: Bounce TV

List of Bounce 6.2 providers*:

CableOne – Channel 41

Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver

Comcast – Channel 220

Ashville, Attalla, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Tuscaloosa

Northland Cable – Channel 117

Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Reform

OTELCO – Channel 85

Blount County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Snead

Spectrum TV

Formerly Bright House Networks – Channels 226 or 363

Birmingham, Bessemer

Formerly Charter Communications – Channels 192 or 6.2

Centre, Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Chilton County, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega.

USA Communications – Channel 274

Lincoln, Margaret, Odenville, Pell City, Riverside

West Alabama Cable TV – Channel 71

Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield

The following cable/satellite television providers have chosen not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2: AT&T U-Verse, Directv, Dish Network, and Zito Media

You can also watch Bounce 6.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.

