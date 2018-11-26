Wes: Freezing temps likely overnight

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE RAIN NEXT WEEK: Another low pressure system will bring milder air back the state on Monday, with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms. We will once again need to keep an eye on the setup for the potential of a few stronger storms. I know we have lots of Christmas Parades coming up, including the West Alabama Christmas parade on Monday. So be sure to check our Weather App for updates as we fine tune the forecast. Things won’t slow down as yet another big surge of rain and chance of storms is possible during the December 5th timeframe.