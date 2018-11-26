9-month-old child in vehicle when 3 men arrested for drug charges

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Drug enforcement officers in Shelby County made three arrests during an undercover operation.
Law enforcement officials say they arrested Reginal Brown, Norman Taylor, and Jerry Jackson, all from Birmingham.
Investigators say the three men were selling crack cocaine at the Shelby Motor Lodge in Alabaster when the undercover officers caught them.
During the arrest, investigators discovered a 9-month-old child in the vehicle.
Shelby County DHR took the child into custody and returned them to the mother.
