Mayor Brocato holds press conference regarding officer involved shooting

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Mayor Frank Brocato spoke briefly at a press conference this evening regarding the shooting that happened Thursday night at the Riverchase Galleria.
Hoover has issued two updates today regarding the shooting.
Mayor Brocato stated he knows people want the videos released. However, he stated that they immediately turned over all video evidence to outside agencies. Per the mayor, ALEA will determine what videos and they are released.
The shooter remains at large, but the mayor confirmed law enforcement has certain details about the shooter. They are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
“We believe that with patience and focus the truth will be firmly established,” said Mayor Brocato.
He further went on to state that Hoover in the process of requesting a meeting with the Bradford family.
The mayor asked for patience as Hoover continues to support ALEA in its investigation.
“We also express appreciation to all of the city of Hoover Police personnel who are still out there making our city safe tonight,” Mayor Brocato stated.
