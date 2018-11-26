Matt says get ready for a cold start to the work week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Hope you had a wonderful and relaxing holiday weekend. The big story for today is the drop in temperatures compared to what we saw this weekend. A cold front has moved through and temperatures continue to drop. The high temperature today likely occurred shortly after midnight. We'll see temperatures hover in the mid and upper 40s this afternoon with clouds slowly decreasing throughout the day. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will feel like it is in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. Bundle up!
First Alert: We wanted to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20 for both nights. Make sure you bring your pets inside and protect your plants.
Next Big Thing: We’ll trend warmer by the second half of the week thanks to southerly flow. High temperatures will go from the 40s today and tomorrow to the 60s Friday and Saturday. Models are hinting at a very dynamic weather system that will develop across the Plains and sweep through the Eastern U.S. Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms look likely Saturday across Alabama, and there’s potential we could see a few strong or severe storms. Timing and intensity of this system will likely fluctuate over the next several days. It will be something we’ll pay close attention to as we get closer to the weekend.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive critical weather information.
Have a fantastic Monday!
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.