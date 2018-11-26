Matt says get ready for a cold start to the work week

Next Big Thing: We’ll trend warmer by the second half of the week thanks to southerly flow. High temperatures will go from the 40s today and tomorrow to the 60s Friday and Saturday. Models are hinting at a very dynamic weather system that will develop across the Plains and sweep through the Eastern U.S. Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms look likely Saturday across Alabama, and there’s potential we could see a few strong or severe storms. Timing and intensity of this system will likely fluctuate over the next several days. It will be something we’ll pay close attention to as we get closer to the weekend.