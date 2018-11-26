A thick coat is a must the next couple of days

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A cold front brings clouds, breezy conditions and colder air! The sky clears tonight, the winds relax and temperatures drop back into the middle 20s. A heavy frost is likely on Tuesday morning and then sunshine will boost temperatures into the middle 40s during the afternoon hours.
Temperatures will remain below normal, but slowly trend upward through Thursday. The weather looks mainly dry until the Friday and especially Saturday time frame.
By Friday, temperatures will be back in the 60s and heavy rain and storms arrive on Saturday. There is a small chance for strong storms, but it’s still unclear if we will see widespread threat.
Drier weather unfolds and staying mild by Sunday into next week.
CHRISTMAS PARADES:
On Friday, there is a small chance for showers, which could impact the Altoona Parade that the WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker will be in.
Saturday is the questionable day regarding parades, like the one in Cullman for example, that the WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker will be at, because of the poor weather forecast.
Sunday looks great for the Birmingham Christmas Parade that the WBRC Storm Tracker will be in.
