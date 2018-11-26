Forecasting your work week: A blast of cold air to start the week, possible strong to severe storm threat for next weekend

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORM THREAT LATE WEEK: A very active pattern will continue throughout the week. You can expect dry weather for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Each day will start off quite cold, with temperatures in the freezing range in many areas, along with patchy frost. Similar to last week, the next rainmaker will impact our area beginning late Friday. We will have clouds and a chance of rain Friday night. Some of the longer range data is hinting at an increase in instability as temperatures rebound on Saturday, especially for areas to the south and west. So we will need to monitor this setup for the potential of stronger thunderstorms this weekend. At this early stage in the forecast, a lot can certainly change, but I do want to give you the First Alert for what we are monitoring. Rain and storms will be likely on Saturday and this system will exit Saturday night, with a break in the rain on Sunday. I do expect another round of rain during the Dec. 3 time frame.