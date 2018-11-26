‘Flying Preacher’ takes sermon to new heights with zip line

By Jerrica Nunley | November 26, 2018 at 7:19 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 10:10 AM

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - A Mid-South pastor is being dubbed “The Flying Preacher” after a video from his sermon went viral on social media.

Bartholomew Orr, head pastor of Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, took his sermon to new heights on Sunday.

In a sermon on Jesus' return, Pastor Orr entered the building on a zip line.

The video has been seen by millions and shared on multiple platforms.

Pastor Orr responded to the video, saying he’s glad people are being reached by the sermon.

#theflyingpreacher

We’re glad so many people have been reached by this weekend’s “unexpected” sermon, “Are You Ready for His Return?” Hear all about it from Pastor Bartholomew Orr! #YearofFaith

Posted by Brown Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, November 25, 2018

