FIRST ALERT: Freezing temps likely overnight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Cold air will continue to spill into the region over the next 24 hours, with temperatures tumbling into the 20s overnight. You will need the heavy jacket this evening, with a lighter northwest wind. We will have freezing temperatures area-wide. In fact, freeze watches are in place as far south as the Florida Peninsula. We will have a few clouds in the mix overnight, especially over areas to the northeast. Plan on another cold day for Tuesday, with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.
ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN, FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE WEEKEND STORMS: Dry weather will be the story through mid-week, with temperatures rebounding into the 60s by Friday. The first in a series of rainmakers will impact the state beginning late Friday. A surge of warm/moist air will bring clouds and a good chance of rain Friday night. We will need to keep an eye on the instability parameters for early Saturday. Some data continues to suggest a risk for a few stronger storms, especially over south Alabama, as a cold front sweeps across the state. The rain should exit Saturday afternoon, with another drop in temperatures and break in the rain on Sunday.
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP: If you are visiting Atlantic for the Championship game, plan on a good chance of showers and storms, with highs in the 60s. Showers will end Saturday night, with temperatures tumbling into the 50s.
FIRST ALERT FOR MORE RAIN NEXT WEEK: Another low pressure system will bring milder air back the state on Monday, with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms. We will once again need to keep an eye on the setup for the potential of a few stronger storms. I know we have lots of Christmas Parades coming up, including the West Alabama Christmas parade on Monday. So be sure to check our Weather App for updates as we fine tune the forecast. Things won’t slow down as yet another big surge of rain and chance of storms is possible during the December 5th timeframe.
STORM SAFETY AND SPOTTER COURSE: If you’re in the Pell City area come join us at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Center. The Bald Rock Amateur Radio club is hosting a storm safety and spotter course this evening and I will be the guest speaker. Hope to see you there!
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.