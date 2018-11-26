Fairfield city leaders considering bankruptcy, other options

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Fairfield’s mayor and two city council members met with Jefferson County leaders Monday to talk about Fairfield possibly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Those in attendance at the meeting determined Fairfield Mayor Ed May would come up with alternative options to bankruptcy and present those to the group at the beginning of January.
Mayor May declined an interview following the meeting. The two council members who did speak after the meeting said no one wants to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but it’s a possibility for the city.
Councilman Eddie Penny said he’s hoping the mayor can create a plan to get the city back on track.
“The Mayor and the council member Carnes and myself was able to have a productive meeting with the commissioners and we believe we’re going to be able to take the steps necessary to move the city forward,” said Penny.
Commissioners Jimmie Stephens and Lashunda Roberts-Scales were present for the meeting.
Commissioner Stephens said the county is willing to help Fairfield, but county leaders want to make sure there is a long-term plan in place.
