DCH Regional Medical Center offers new 3D mammography

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center is offering new technology designed to detect breast cancer in its earlier stages.
The latest in 3D mammography is now available at both DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and its Northport location. Hospital staff hope to saves lives with this new device.
The New Genius 3D Mammogram exam gives doctors a more detailed look at imaging. It also requires no additional compression and takes a few seconds longer to screen the breast for cancer. Specialists said this exam finds 40 percent more aggressive breast cancers than the previous one.
“It's huge for the community because they are not being called back so much which will reduce their anxiety, the fear of waiting. Especially these days nobody wants to wait we want to know now,” said Amber Noland DCH Staff technologist.
Specialists also said getting it right the first time during an exam will help doctors treat breast cancer cells quicker if detected early.
