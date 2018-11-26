DAK’s: Fish Tacos

Ingredients:
4 fillets of your favorite fish
1 package of angel hair Cole slaw
¼ cup of diced red onion or green onion
2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro
1 diced jalapeno (optional)
2 tablespoons of lime juice
1 tablespoon of avocado oil
2 teaspoons of DAK's TACO KNIGHT
1 avocado
Corn tortillas
DIRECTIONS:
Fish: Spray fish with oil. Generously coat each side with TACO KNIGHT. Let the fish rest for about 5-10 minutes before cooking. Heat a non-stick skillet to medium high heat. When the pan in hot, add the fish. Cooking time depends on how thick your fish are. We usually use tilapia so they take about 4-5 minutes per side.
Slaw: In a large bowl, combine cabbage, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno (optional). Toss. Then add 2 teaspoons of DAK’s TACO KNIGHT, lime juice, and oil. Toss until well combined.
I usually put the avocado in a small bowl for serving and drizzle with lime juice to keep it from turning brown. I like to serve these fish tacos with corn tortillas that I have browned on each side briefly in a skillet. You can use the same skillet that you cooked the fish in. I found that the tortillas taste much better toasted in a skillet than warmed in an oven.
Serve fish, Cole slaw, avocado, and tortillas. I usually set out various hot sauces in case people want to kick it up a notch.
TACO KNIGHT SPANISH CAULIFLOWER RICE
INGREDIENTS:
4 cups of cauliflower rice
1 tablespoon of avocado oil
½ cup of diced onion
3 cloves of garlic minced
2 tablespoons of tomato paste
¼- cup of chicken broth
2 teaspoons of DAK's TACO KNIGHT
Cilantro for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
So many grocery stores are now offering frozen cauliflower in bags. I have even seen uncooked cauliflower rice in the produce section. So, I have a hard time making the rice from scratch, guess I have gotten lazy.
If you did want to make the rice from scratch, cut your cauliflower into quarters. Remove the stem. Chop the cauliflower into chunks. Place in food processor and pulse. This probably needs to be done in about 2-3 batches.
Heat up a large skillet to medium heat. Add the oil. Add the onion and sauté for about 3 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for about 1-2 minutes more.
Add the cauliflower rice and TACO KNIGHT. Stir until it is well coated. Add in the tomato paste and chicken broth. Turn the heat up to medium high. Keep stirring to get the tomato paste to dissolve in mixture. If mixture seems too dry, add some more chicken broth. If it is too wet, keep cooking and some more liquid will evaporate.
Serve hot. Garnish with cilantro.
