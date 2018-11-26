Colleagues, students remember Rocky Ridge Elementary librarian killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Teachers and students at one Hoover elementary school are mourning the death of their beloved librarian.
Karen King worked at Rocky Ridge Elementary. She was hit and killed by a driver in Denver Thanksgiving night.
We spoke with several of her friends and colleagues who all said King loved her job and was devoted to her students and her fellow teachers.
Monday morning school leaders put a wreath on the front door to remember a sweet woman who always had a smile on her face.
The principal says extra counselors were at the school today to help students deal with their emotions.
One tool they are using is having kids talk about their favorite memories of Mrs. King.
“Two of the kids were telling me how they really loved Mrs. King’s rules she had this rule called B.O.B. and so they were explaining to me about B.O.B. and how to behave in the classroom and how to treat their books,” said Dr. Dilhani Uswatte, principal at Rocky Ridge Elementary.
Mrs King was the wife of Jefferson County Probate Judge Alan King.
He was also hurt in the hit and run accident along with their daughter.
Friends tell us they’re both alert and recovering at the hospital in Denver.
So far police haven’t caught the driver.
Funeral arrangements are still pending.
