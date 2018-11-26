City of Hoover, police promise transparency in investigation of fatal officer-involved shooting at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - The City of Hoover and the police department issued a joint statement overnight promising transparency in the investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting of a 21-year-old man at the Riverchase Galleria Thanksgiving night.
“Beginning today, we will provide weekly updates to news media each Monday by 10:30 a.m. Central time. We hope this helps keep the media and the public informed of what we know and are able to share without jeopardizing the investigation,” the statement said. “We will also keep the public informed of any developments through our website and the social media pages belonging to the City and to the Police Department. Should significant developments occur prior to any given regular Monday update, we will provide that news as soon as we can.”
Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. of Hueytown was shot and killed following a shooting that injured a 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old. That shooting stemmed from an altercation during Black Friday shopping. The fight started around 9:30 p.m. near Footaction.
Initially, police identified Bradford as the shooter, saying that officers saw him fleeing the scene while brandishing a handgun. Bradford was shot and killed by an uniformed officer. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:11 p.m.
Friday night, police issued a statement saying that Bradford “likely did not fire the rounds” the injured the other two victims.
“Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are extended to the families of those affected by the traumatic events surrounding the officer-involved shooting last Thursday evening, November 22, 2018. We extend sympathy to the family of Emantic J. Bradford of Hueytown, who was shot and killed during Hoover Police efforts to secure the scene in the seconds following the original altercation and shooting. The loss of human life is a tragedy under any circumstances,” said Monday’s press release.
Police insist that Bradford did brandish a gun during the incident, which they say “instantly heightened the sense of threat to approaching police officers responding to the chaotic scene.”
Body cam video and other footage has been released to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is leading the shooting investigation.
Bradford’s family, along with their attorney, Benjamin Crump, held a press conference Sunday morning asking for the video release. Watch it below:
Crump represented Trayvon Martin’s family in the George Zimmerman trial.
The other two victims are still being treated for their injuries, according to police.
