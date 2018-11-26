Christmas at the Falls in Gadsden

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - An annual holiday tradition has returned to Gadsden’s Noccalula Falls.
Christmas at the Falls kicked off Thanksgiving night. You can see millions of holiday lights, take a train ride, visit the petting zoo, and talk to Santa Claus, all while drinking hot chocolate.
Christmas at the Falls is happening every night from now until Dec. 30, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
You can buy tickets at the Noccalula Falls Entry Pavilion, or by going to the park’s website.
