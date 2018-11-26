Celebrate small businesses all year round

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -It’s been eight years since the first Small Business Saturday, and it’s only grown bigger. Shop owners feel folks sometimes need reminding that their money is going to help a real person in their community, not a corporation.
“The main reason I’ve enjoyed it is because this is a neighborhood store. And you get to know all the people that live around here and come in and it just makes it a lot more fun,” said Trisha Tomlinson.
Tomlinson opened English Village’s Trouve in 2012, but was a small business owner long before that. She strives to offer goods and services you can’t find online.
“Because we know a lot of the people, we let them take furniture and art and things like that, on approval to try. And you know, all of the online shopping it’s so hard to box it back up and send it back. So they really want to see it in their life and see it in their house. So we offer that so they won’t buy it online. They’ll get it from us and try it," Tomlinson continued.
Tomlinson and her employees try to make their environment as warm and inviting as possible. They also support other locals by offering pieces from local artists that you won’t find in other stores.
“The main thing is you’re helping your city. You’re helping the library, you’re helping keeping the road up, and sidewalks, and our schools, and even the beautiful shrubs and flowers that are put out, I mean that’s paid for with our tax dollars,” said Tomlinson.
Not to mention, the money goes to help real people in your community have a better life. These dollars go to help your neighbor’s son go to college, or a couple pay for a honeymoon. The Little Professor Bookstore also offers a unique one-on-one experience.
“It’s kind of cliché to say, but it feels like a family. You really get to know your coworkers and you don’t have to report to the sort of abstract corporation,” said employee Addison Rees.
And once again, the money spent here stays here.
“We want to stay here, we want to keep our money in the community. People that run this, they want customers to have a good experience. They want it to be a place where people come meet each other, they wanted a gathering place for the community, that’s really vital. Some of it’s disappearing fast and if we want to preserve spaces like that and keep them around, this is where to do it,” continued Rees.
