Briarwood Christian football coach retiring after 28 years

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - He’s coached for 49 years and he’s won over 300 games. He’s won three state championships and appeared in three other state title games. It was late Monday when Briarwood Christian Football Coach Fred Yancey announced to his Lions football players that he is retiring.
Yancey was born in Memphis in 1945 and graduated from Memphis State University in 1969.
Soon after arriving at Briarwood Christian School, Yancey turned the Lions football program into a juggernaut. The Lions won state championships in 1998, 1999, and 2003. They appeared in the state championship game in 2007, 2010 and 2017. In 28 years of coaching at Briarwood Christian School, Yancey had an incredible region record of 136-23. He was 59-24 in the playoffs and 278-95-0 overall.
As Yancey’s 35-year-coaching career comes to an end, he leaves with an overall record of 319-115-1, one of the best records in the history of Alabama high school football. As Yancey exits, he takes with him respect from thousands of players and students, parents, teachers and fellow coaches. Always a gentleman, Yancey will forever be remembered as a man who made Briarwood Christian football as well football in the state of Alabama better.
