Briarwood Christian football coach retiring after 28 years

As Yancey’s 35-year-coaching career comes to an end, he leaves with an overall record of 319-115-1, one of the best records in the history of Alabama high school football. As Yancey exits, he takes with him respect from thousands of players and students, parents, teachers and fellow coaches. Always a gentleman, Yancey will forever be remembered as a man who made Briarwood Christian football as well football in the state of Alabama better.