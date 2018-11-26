American Red Cross in dire need of blood donations

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - During the holiday season blood donations often decline since regular donors are busy with holiday activities and traveling.
Because of the two major hurricanes that hit just in the past few months, the Red Cross is 21,000 units short on where they need to be to meet patient demands.
“We usually see a deficit after the holiday period, after Christmas, which you really start hearing about that in the news typically in January," said Zack Brantley, a Senior Account Manager for the American Red Cross. "So it is really unprecedented for November for us to announce an emergency need. But that’s due mainly to the hurricanes in September and October that caused a lot of blood drive cancellations on the east coast.”
Brantley wants you to remember that people in all of the local Birmingham hospitals are using the donated blood and the American Red Cross is the primary provider.
There are some tips you need to keep in mind before going to donate.
“Make sure you bring your ID. I recommend having a meal and being well hydrated and feeling relatively well the day they come donate,” said Brantley.
Workers with the Red Cross want to remind you that there’s always people here in our local hospitals in need of blood.
“Just know that if something were to happen to you tomorrow, it’s the blood that is already in the hospital, when someone arrives at the hospital, that is saving their life. Not donations that are given after that," said Brantley. "Your donation could be saving your neighbor, a family member or somebody that you work with.”
As a way to try to encourage you to donate, right now The American Red Cross is offering anyone who donates and has a valid email address a $5 Amazon gift card.
UPCOMING BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES FROM NOV. 26 - DEC. 19
Bibb County
11/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Blocton High School, 4734 Truman Aldrich Parkway
Calhoun County
11/26/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Ln
11/27/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., JSU-Stevenson Hall, 71 Beck Circle
11/29/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Pleasant Valley High School, 4141 Pleasant Valley Road
12/3/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wellborn High School, 135 Pinson Rd
12/5/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Donoho School, 2501 Henry Rd
Chilton County
12/14/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St. Vincent’s Chilton, 2030 Lay Dam Road
Clay County
12/5/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Assembly Christian School, 85621 Highway 9
Etowah County
12/4/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gadsden State Community College, 1000 George Wallace Dr.
12/4/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alabama Power Gadsden Service Center, 749 Forrest Avenue
12/4/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Westbrook Christian School, 100 Westminster Drive
12/10/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Gaston High School, 4450 US Highway 411
12/12/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gadsden City High School, 1917 Black Creek Parkway
12/18/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gadsden Public Library, 254 College Street
12/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, 827 Forrest Avenue
Fayette County
12/18/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayette Civic Center, Fayette Civic Center, 534 N Temple Avenue
Jefferson County
11/26/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
11/27/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
11/28/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
11/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gardendale High School, 800 Main Street
11/29/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
11/30/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Children's of Alabama, 1600 7th Avenue South
11/30/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Regions Bank, 1900 5th Ave North
11/30/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/2/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hoover Church of Christ, 3248 Lorna Rd
12/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB School of Denistry, 1919 7th ave south
12/3/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/4/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Samford University, 800 Lakeshore Drive
12/4/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/5/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Samford Spirtual Life, 800 Lakeshore Drive, Chapman Hall
12/5/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/6/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/7/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., UAB New Freshman Residence Hall, 900 17th st south
12/7/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bruno Conference Center, 810 Street Vincents Drive
12/10/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/11/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/11/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., UAB Highlands, 1201 11th Avenue South
12/11/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anytime Fitness Vestavia Hills, 1360 Montgomery Hwy, Suite 120
12/12/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/13/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/14/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/17/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/18/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/19/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
12/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trak Shak, 2839 18th Street South
12/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Outlet Shops at Grand River, 6200 Grand River Pkwy
Shelby County
11/26/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
11/27/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
11/28/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
11/28/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calera High School, 100 Calera Eagle Drive
11/30/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/1/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/2/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley, 5514 Double Oak Lane
12/2/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/3/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/4/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/5/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/7/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/8/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/9/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/10/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/11/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/12/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/14/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/15/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/16/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/17/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/18/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/19/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
Talladega County
12/11/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lincoln High School, 78989 Al Hwy 77
Tuscaloosa County
12/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Christian School, 1601 Prude Mill Road
12/11/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Everlasting, 433 Main Avenue
12/17/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd E
Walker County
11/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Curry High School, 155 Yellow Jacket Drive
Winston County
11/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Addison High School, 151 School Drive
