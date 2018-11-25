Fred: A foggy Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Areas of fog have developed across portions of Central Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday. Fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 mile at times. Use caution while driving.
After a brief rain- break yesterday, another low pressure system will move toward Alabama today. A return flow of moisture from the Gulf, coupled with an approaching cold front will provide a brief window for precipitation although chances for thunderstorms will be limited to the south Sunday night through early Monday morning. The front should move through Monday morning followed by brisk northwesterly winds ushering in much colder air tomorrow afternoon, making afternoon highs 15-20 degrees cooler than today.
The cool, dry air will remain in place as a ridge of high pressure builds strength over the Southeast allowing temperatures to drop below freezing early Tuesday morning and again limiting afternoon highs to below seasonal average. Temperatures will begin a gradual upward trend for the second half of the week. By Thursday a return flow of moisture begins and rain returns to the forecast by the end of the work-week and the beginning of next weekend.
