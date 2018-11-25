'Morning Joe' hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski marry

FILE - In this April 22, 2013 file photo, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, right, attend the 2013 Matrix New York Women in Communications Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” are now co-hosts and spouses. The couple wed Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in a small ceremony with family and friends in Washington. They tied the knot at the National Archives with Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland officiating. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)