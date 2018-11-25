FIRST ALERT: A blast of cold air to start the week, possible strong to severe storm threat for next weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - TRACKING COLDER AIR: Round two of the wet weather will continue to impact our area from west to east throughout the evening hours. The back edge of the rain should reach our far eastern areas by midnight. We’re monitoring blizzard conditions impacting places like Kansas City northeast to Chicago. Colder air associated with this system will be diving south and you will notice the big chill when you step out the door in the morning. Clouds will linger overnight and into the start of our Monday, with a cold north wind and lows in the middle to upper 30s. It’s certainly going to feel like Nov. 26 when you step out the door. I’m expecting gradual clearing during the day tomorrow however highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s. Winds will settle tomorrow night and plan on wide-spread freezing temperatures, with lows in the 20s Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORM THREAT LATE WEEK: A very active pattern will continue throughout the week. You can expect dry weather for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Each day will start off quite cold, with temperatures in the freezing range in many areas, along with patchy frost. Similar to last week, the next rainmaker will impact our area beginning late Friday. We will have clouds and a chance of rain Friday night. Some of the longer range data is hinting at an increase in instability as temperatures rebound on Saturday, especially for areas to the south and west. So we will need to monitor this setup for the potential of stronger thunderstorms this weekend. At this early stage in the forecast, a lot can certainly change, but I do want to give you the First Alert for what we are monitoring. Rain and storms will be likely on Saturday and this system will exit Saturday night, with a break in the rain on Sunday. I do expect another round of rain during the Dec. 3 time frame.
Check in for updates on the weather app as we fine tune the long range outlook for the rest of the week.
