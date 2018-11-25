Demopolis police investigating double homicide

MARENGO COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Demopolis police are investigating a double homicide that happened on Sunday at approximately 9:23 a.m.
At the scene, police say they found two people shot in a vehicle that crashed into several other parked vehicles near the intersection of Floyd Street and Field Street.
The two people were identified as 27-year-old Laderrus Gilbert and 24-year-old Jasmine Washington.
Gilbert and Washington were transported to Bryan Whitfield Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Two other people were shot outside a home where the incident took place. They were both admitted to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say two weapons were recovered from the vehicle involved and another one at the hospital.
Officers have been assigned to the hospital’s ICU overnight for security precautions.
Authorities continue to investigate.
