Crowds protest Riverchase Galleria mall police-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -There is a lot of speculation involving this case and still many questions left unanswered. In the midst of that, dozens marched on the Galleria mall Saturday. Among them were family members who say 21-year-old EJ Bradford did not deserve to die this way.
Protestors holding signs—saying stop police killings and black lives matter—marched into the Galleria just two days after an altercation inside left an 18-year-old and 12-year-old injured. Hoover police rushing to the scene shot and killed 21-year-old EJ Bradford, who was seen with a gun.
“I have two young black brothers who attend Hoover High School, both play for Hoover High school team. This could have easily been one of them,” says one protestor.
Police later released a statement saying they believed Bradford had a part in the altercation, but likely did not fire his gun.
“Our country needs to come to the forefront and say we’re going to stop looking at a man as a color. A man is man," says a relative of Bradford’s.
Police now believe that more than two individuals were involved in the altercation that started the shooting and a gunman remains at large.
