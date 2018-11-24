Sideline 2018 Round 3 scores, Round 4 pairings

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Here are scores from this week’s AHSAA playoff games!
AHSAA State Football Playoffs
Third-Round Results
CLASS 1A
Maplesville 29, Lanett 6
Linden 44, St. Luke’s Episcopal 43
Mars Hill Bible 41, South Lamar 27
Pickens County 13, Spring Garden 0
CLASS 2A
Luverne 26, Leroy 7
Highland Home 28, Ariton 14
Fyffe 21, Ohatchee 13
Aliceville 38, Addison 22
CLASS 3A
Flomaton 12, Pike County 10
Providence Christian 23, Gordo 20
Piedmont 27, Westminster Christian 26
Randolph County 19, Saks 8
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21
UMS-Wright 21, American Christian 19
Oneonta 29, Good Hope 8
Deshler 20, Hokes Bluff 14
CLASS 5A
Greenville 27, Ramsay 13
Vigor 27, Demopolis 7
Central-Clay County 35, Etowah 13
Mortimer Jordan 41, Jasper 21
CLASS 6A
Saraland 24, Opelika 19
Wetumpka 21, Spanish Fort 17
Pinson Valley 48, Homewood 7
Clay-Chalkville 45, Oxford 9
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City 34, Lee-Montgomery 27
Thompson 31, Hoover 28
AHSAA State Football Playoffs
Fourth-Round Pairings (Nov. 30)
CLASS 1A
Maplesville (11-1) at Linden )12-0) – region seed
Pickens County (9-4) at Mars Hill Bible (12-1), Florence
CLASS 2A
Luverne (12-1) at Highland Home (12-1)
Aliceville (11-2) at Fyffe (13-0)
CLASS 3A
Providence Christian (12-1) at Flomaton (10-3)
Randolph County (12-1) at Piedmont (11-2)
CLASS 4A
Andalusia (9-4) at UMS-Wright (12-0), Mobile
Oneonta (10-3) at Deshler (8-5), Tuscumbia
CLASS 5A
Vigor (12-1) at Greenville (11-2)
Central-Clay County (10-3) at Mortimer Jordan (12-1), Kimberly
CLASS 6A
Saraland (12-1) at Wetumpka (11-2)
Clay-Chalkville (12-1) at Pinson Valley (11-1)
CLASS 7A
(Finals, Dec. 5, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn)
Central-Phenix City (13-0) vs. Thompson (12-1)
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.