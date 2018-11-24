Sideline 2018 Round 3 scores, Round 4 pairings

By WBRC Staff | November 24, 2018 at 12:00 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 12:00 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Here are scores from this week’s AHSAA playoff games!

AHSAA State Football Playoffs

Third-Round Results

CLASS 1A

Maplesville 29, Lanett 6

Linden 44, St. Luke’s Episcopal 43

Mars Hill Bible 41, South Lamar 27

Pickens County 13, Spring Garden 0

CLASS 2A

Luverne 26, Leroy 7

Highland Home 28, Ariton 14

Fyffe 21, Ohatchee 13

Aliceville 38, Addison 22

CLASS 3A

Flomaton 12, Pike County 10

Providence Christian 23, Gordo 20

Piedmont 27, Westminster Christian 26

Randolph County 19, Saks 8

CLASS 4A

Andalusia 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21

UMS-Wright 21, American Christian 19

Oneonta 29, Good Hope 8

Deshler 20, Hokes Bluff 14

CLASS 5A

Greenville 27, Ramsay 13

Vigor 27, Demopolis 7

Central-Clay County 35, Etowah 13

Mortimer Jordan 41, Jasper 21

CLASS 6A

Saraland 24, Opelika 19

Wetumpka 21, Spanish Fort 17

Pinson Valley 48, Homewood 7

Clay-Chalkville 45, Oxford 9

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City 34, Lee-Montgomery 27

Thompson 31, Hoover 28

AHSAA State Football Playoffs

Fourth-Round Pairings (Nov. 30)

CLASS 1A

Maplesville (11-1) at Linden )12-0) – region seed

Pickens County (9-4) at Mars Hill Bible (12-1), Florence

CLASS 2A

Luverne (12-1) at Highland Home (12-1)

Aliceville (11-2) at Fyffe (13-0)

CLASS 3A

Providence Christian (12-1) at Flomaton (10-3)

Randolph County (12-1) at Piedmont (11-2)

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (9-4) at UMS-Wright (12-0), Mobile

Oneonta (10-3) at Deshler (8-5), Tuscumbia

CLASS 5A

Vigor (12-1) at Greenville (11-2)

Central-Clay County (10-3) at Mortimer Jordan (12-1), Kimberly

CLASS 6A

Saraland (12-1) at Wetumpka (11-2)

Clay-Chalkville (12-1) at Pinson Valley (11-1)

CLASS 7A

(Finals, Dec. 5, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn)

Central-Phenix City (13-0) vs. Thompson (12-1)

