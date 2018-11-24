Protests held at Riverchase Galleria 2 days after mall shooting

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Protesters gathered at Riverchase Galleria on Saturday after a Thanksgiving shooting at the mall.
An 18-year-old male and 12-year-old female were shot and injured Thursday night, while 21-year-old Ematic Bradford Jr. of Hueytown was shot and killed by Hoover police.
Hoover PD initially identified Bradford as a shooting suspect but Friday night said new evidence indicates Bradford “likely did not fire the rounds” that injured the two victims.
Hoover police said in the release that at least one gunman who is responsible for the shooting is at-large.
