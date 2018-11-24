The Latest: EU 'closer' to agreement over Spanish objections

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017 file photo, a Barbary macaque, the only free-roaming monkeys in Europe pauses, with the Rock of Gibraltar looming in the background, in the British territory of Gibraltar. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a press conference on Wednesday Nov. 21, 2018 that his government is "annoyed" that the divorce agreement being prepared for Britain's exit from the European Union doesn't specify that Gibraltar's future must be decided directly by officials in Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File) (AP)