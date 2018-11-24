Fred: Partly cloudy day for the Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Showers have pushed mostly south and east during the early morning hours and a ridge of high pressure is building in behind the rain bringing some cloud breaks during the afternoon and bringing temperatures back into the 60-65 degree range.
Following our rain break today, an area of low pressure will develop to the west tonight and move toward the Mississippi Valley during the day tomorrow with an accompanying cold front moving into the Arklatex region for the second half of the weekend. Ahead of this front, a shift to more southerly winds will reintroduce moisture to the region even as temperatures warm in the afternoon although it now appears the moisture return will be limited ahead of the front. There is still a chance for rain tomorrow night but the better rain chances remain to the north.
The front will push south and east of our area by the beginning of the new work-week followed by cooler winds bringing another dry air-mass over the Southeast. This dry-cool air mass will linger through much of the week with rain chances nor increasing until the end of next week. Still, with north/northwesterly winds persisting over the area even these rain chances will be limited. The bigger story for the week ahead will be temperatures with both highs and lows running about 10-degrees below seasonal average.
Your Game Day Forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with temperatures running 60-65 degrees in Tuscaloosa during the Iron Bowl.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.