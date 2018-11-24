FIRST ALERT Weather: Partly cloudy day for the Iron Bowl

Following our rain break today, an area of low pressure will develop to the west tonight and move toward the Mississippi Valley during the day tomorrow with an accompanying cold front moving into the Arklatex region for the second half of the weekend. Ahead of this front, a shift to more southerly winds will reintroduce moisture to the region even as temperatures warm in the afternoon although it now appears the moisture return will be limited ahead of the front. There is still a chance for rain tomorrow night but the better rain chances remain to the north.