FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase Sunday evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The sky has been clearing this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-60s. This is almost perfect weather for the Iron Bowl or hanging holiday decorations. It will be partly cloudy this evening with overnight lows around 42.
Sunday morning will be dry with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will warm dramatically during the afternoon. Expect highs around 67.
The break in the rain will continue through tomorrow night. However, plan on a chance of rain to return on Sunday. A cold front will sweep across the state Sunday night and thin line of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will sweep across the state. This will bring another big drop in temperatures!
Temperatures will take another big tumble on Monday, with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s! Lows at night will plummet into the 20s, with some very cold starts through the middle portion of the week. After the clouds thin out on Monday, and winds settle, we will be in for another stretch of mostly sunny weather through mid-week. I’m watching late week for the next chance of rain. We will likely see increasing clouds on Friday, with rain returning on December 1.
There is a First Alert for wet weather impacts next weekend! I will share updates with you on our WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.