FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase Sunday evening

Temperatures will take another big tumble on Monday, with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s! Lows at night will plummet into the 20s, with some very cold starts through the middle portion of the week. After the clouds thin out on Monday, and winds settle, we will be in for another stretch of mostly sunny weather through mid-week. I’m watching late week for the next chance of rain. We will likely see increasing clouds on Friday, with rain returning on December 1.