Family of Alabama judge struck by hit-and-run driver in Denver, wife dies

“She was a dedicated media specialist who often stayed late to keep our library organized and filled with great literature. She had a passion for finding books that spoke to our diverse student body,” Dil Uswatte, principal of Rocky Ridge Elementary in Hoover said. “Recently, I had the pleasure of talking to her about life in general. She intended to retire this year and said, ‘Life is too short. I want to enjoy it while I can and spend time with my precious family.’ It saddens me that she did not get this chance. She was so proud of her children and husband. We will miss her very much at Rocky Ridge. Our prayers and thoughts are with the King family.”