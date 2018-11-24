Alabama faces Auburn as heavy favorite in Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Everything says the Tide will roll in Saturday’s Iron Bowl, but it’s also well-known you can throw out the book in rivalry games.
Unlike 2017, this year’s Iron Bowl should no impact on the future. Alabama has long-clinched the SEC West and will face Georgia next week in the SEC Championship Game. Auburn, despite playing for bragging rights, can only pick up an eighth win, while also putting a memorable exclamation point on what has been a rough season.
But it’s still the Iron Bowl, so when the top-ranked Tide (11-0) and Tigers (7-4) kick off at 2:30, all eyes will be on the state’s most important game.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
