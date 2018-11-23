UAB faces MTSU to decide C-USA title game location

MURFEESBORO, TN (WBRC) - UAB will play in the C-USA Championship Game next week, but the venue has yet to be decided.
The Blazers (9-2) travel to Middle Tennessee State (7-4) on Saturday to decide not only where the game will be played but who UAB will play.
If UAB wins, it will host the title game on December 1 at Legion Field against Florida International. If UAB loses, its opponent the following week will be MTSU or FIU depending on Saturday’s FIU game.
UAB and MTSU are pretty evenly matched. The Mustangs benefit primarily on offense from quarterback Brent Stockstill and average 29.7 points per game while allowing 27.2 points per game. The Blazers average 31.9 points per game and allow an average of 15.7 points per game, while using a strong rushing attack led by Spencer Brown.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.