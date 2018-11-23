UAB Chef Donnell Johnson: Shrimp, turkey & ham fried rice

November 23, 2018 at 3:01 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 3:01 PM

Shrimp, turkey, & ham fried rice

Ingredients:

8 Large Shrimps

1/2 cup Diced Turkey

1/2 cup Diced Ham

2 cups Rice, cooked

1 egg, scrambled

1/4 cup Diced onions

1/4 cup Diced Celery

1/4 cup Diced sweet pepper

Soy sauce to taste

Salt and sauté to taste

Onion powder and garlic powder to taste

Olive Oil

Directions:

Heat the sauté pan, add oil and shrimp, seasoning with garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper. Sauté for 3-5 minuets. Add onions, celery, and peppers sauté 2 minutes. Add rice and soy sauce and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Enjoy!

