UAB Chef Donnell Johnson: Shrimp, turkey & ham fried rice

Shrimp, turkey, & ham fried rice
Ingredients:
8 Large Shrimps
1/2 cup Diced Turkey
1/2 cup Diced Ham
2 cups Rice, cooked
1 egg, scrambled
1/4 cup Diced onions
1/4 cup Diced Celery
1/4 cup Diced sweet pepper
Soy sauce to taste
Salt and sauté to taste
Onion powder and garlic powder to taste
Olive Oil
Directions:
Heat the sauté pan, add oil and shrimp, seasoning with garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper. Sauté for 3-5 minuets. Add onions, celery, and peppers sauté 2 minutes. Add rice and soy sauce and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Enjoy!
