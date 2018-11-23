Sheriff’s Office warns about Black Friday crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A lot of people are out and about shopping on Black Friday Eve. Unfortunately, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the thieves are also out.
A lot of people are going to be in dark parking lots after stealing some deals. The sheriff’s office wants shoppers to be aware of criminals also lurking those parking lots.
Shelby County deputy Debbie Sumrall says it is extra important this holiday season to be alert at all time when you are shopping. Try not to go on late-night shopping trips alone. Also, keep you wallet or purse close to you at all times.
“You don’t need to be looking at your phone or distracted by anything else. You need to have your head up and have your peripheral vision going and don’t put yourself in a situation where someone can sneak up on you,” she says.
Keep your cars locked. Also, if you drop some bags off to go back for more deals, make sure you put any purchases in the trunk or hidden.
