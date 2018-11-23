Matt says expect rain to move in Friday evening

Happy Black Friday! If you are up early to shop around, you'll need the jacket. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We are seeing an increase in cloud cover as we go through the day. The clouds will limit how much we'll warm up. Highs in the low to mid 50s. It will be breezy at times with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph. We'll stay dry for the morning and most of the afternoon hours.