Kosovo police arrest 4 Serbs, sparking protests in the north

Police officers stand by the graffiti that shows Serbian coat of arms and silhouettes of people, reading: "... because there's no turning back", in northern Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Kosovo police arrested three ethnic Serbs, including two police officers, early Friday on suspicion of involvement in the killing of a leading Serb politician in the north of the country. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic) (Bojan Slavkovic)