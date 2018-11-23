FIRST ALERT: Cold rain likely overnight with possible storms

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Clouds continue to thicken over our area and there is lots of green showing up on the radar maps. For the most, the rain showing up over Alabama is mostly evaporating before reaching the surface. The rain that is reaching the ground is increasing in coverage over western Mississippi and this will impact our area tonight. I can’t rule out a few showers in the short term, but be ready for a steadier rain to set-in later this evening. Temperatures are only in the 50s, with a chilly wind out of the east-southeast direction.
We will have a strong southeast wind tonight with gusts possibly topping 25 mph. As the steady rain arrives, temperatures will tumble into the upper 40s, making for a very cold rain event. You may hear some rumbles of thunder overnight as a few elevated storms may develop within the rain shield. As for the high school playoff games, don’t forget the rain gear because the wet weather will be increasing from west to east during game time.
THE WEEKEND: I would keep the umbrella nearby for the early morning tailgate in Tuscaloosa tomorrow. The rain will be ending early on from west to east and the temperatures behind the rain will actually feel milder. Highs tomorrow will reach into the middle 60s, with a few cloud breaks possible into the afternoon. So this will be one of the better feeling kick-offs weather-wise for the Iron Bowl. The rain will also be ending early for UAB fans visiting Murfreesboro, TN, with high near 60. The break in the rain will continue through tomorrow night however plan on a chance of rain to return on Sunday. A cold front will sweep across the state Sunday night and thin line of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will sweep across the state. This will bring another big drop in temperatures!
COLD BLAST NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will take another big tumble on Monday, with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s! Lows at night will plummet into the 20s, with some very cold starts through the middle portion of the week. After the clouds thin out on Monday, and winds settle, we will be in for another stretch of mostly sunny weather through mid-week. I’m watching late week for the next chance of rain. We will likely see increasing clouds on Friday, with rain returning on December 1st. So First Alert for wet weather impacts next weekend! We’ve got lots of sports programming on WBRC this afternoon and evening so I will be back with radar and forecast updates a bit later this evening, along with another edition Sideline. I will also share some updates with you on our WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.
