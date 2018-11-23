Expect rain to move in Friday evening

Happy Black Friday! If you are up early to shop around, you’ll need the jacket. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We are seeing an increase in cloud cover as we go through the day. The clouds will limit how much we’ll warm up. Highs in the low to mid 50s. It will be breezy at times with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph. We’ll stay dry for the morning and most of the afternoon hours.
First Alert: Our next system will develop to our west today and slowly bring in moisture across the state late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Expect spotty light showers this evening (3-8 p.m.). Pockets of steady and moderate rain can be expected after sunset and primarily into the overnight hours. Severe weather not expected. Atmosphere will be stable and cool. You’ll need the poncho and rain gear if you plan on attending any high school playoff games tonight.
Rainfall Totals: We could see around 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain tonight into early Saturday morning. Saturday: We could see a few lingering showers Saturday morning, but we’ll begin to dry out. Clouds will likely decrease a little in the afternoon and evening hours giving way from a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid 60s. The Iron Bowl will likely stay dry. Kickoff temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by the end of the game.
Sunday: Another cold front will move into our area Sunday night into Monday morning. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky and warm up into the mid to upper 60s. Showers and maybe a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out Sunday evening. Rain chances will be widely scattered at 30 percent, so not everyone will see rain Sunday evening.
Next Week: We trend cooler and drier next week. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Morning lows will likely drop below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive weather notifications and to track the rain as it develops this afternoon and evening. Have a wonderful and safe weekend.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.