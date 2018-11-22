Some of this year’s Black Friday appliance deals

Black Friday deals for large appliances
By Melanie Posey | November 22, 2018 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 11:23 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - If you’re looking for appliances small or large, there are plenty of deals to be had this Black Friday.

Normally, a 30-inch GE Free Standing Electric Stove runs about $450, but JCPenney has it for $345 and Home Depot’s got it for $348. Best Buy is the highest at $349.99, but they also offer a price match guarantee.

Are you in the market for a dishwasher?

A Samsung 24-inch stainless steel dishwasher is going for $348 at Home Depot. At Lowe’s, it’s a buck more at $349. And at Best Buy, you’re looking at $349.99

There are lots of refrigerators to choose from.

We looked at a LG side by side refrigerator. Home Depot has it for $998. At Lowe’s, it’s $999. And at Best Buy, it’s $999.99, but with a price match guarantee.

