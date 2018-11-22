New Walker County Sheriff-elect hoping to make a difference in the community

WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Cordova Police Chief Nick Smith is getting ready for his new role as Walker County’s Sheriff.
Smith defeated two independent candidates in November after defeating current Sheriff Jim Underwood in a runoff election in July.
“I think Walker County spoke loudly that they’re ready for change,” Smith said.
It’s been a long campaign for Smith who at 35 years old will be one of the youngest sheriffs in state history come January. "I campaigned on a lot on living within my means. Restructuring the sheriff’s department, bringing a community-oriented approach. You know my time in Cordova, I've been known as very community oriented. We've implemented over 16 community programs,” Smith said.
Smith says his biggest challenge is fighting the drug overdose epidemic. Right now the county is number one in the state in drug related deaths according to a recent study by 24/7 Wall Street. Smith says the county ranks fifth in the nation.
"We’re going to lock up drug dealers day one. I think we’re going to focus on major drug dealers and drug traffickers. We’re going to help those that need help through programs that we’ve established here in Cordova with the mercy project,” Smith said.
Smith is also wanting to add more school resource officers.
"We’re going to restructure the department and provide school security for our three schools. Curry Valley and Lupton that rely solely on the sheriff’s department,” Smith said.
The sheriff’s office has faced a few issues in the past. Last summer, 12 inmates escaped the jail supposedly using peanut butter to make a getaway. Earlier this year, Sheriff Jim Underwood sued the county commission over inmate food funds. Smith isn’t pursing that lawsuit.
"I think that any money that has been made from feeding the inmates should go right back into the budget,” Smith added.
