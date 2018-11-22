Mother of children killed in St. Clair Co. wreck desperate for answers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Birmingham mother survived a car wreck that killed her two children, a niece, and a family friend.
We sat down with the Alexus Phillips who has now lost all of her children in a span of just three years.
Phillips was in the front seat of the car the night of the crash in Saint Clair County.
She and a family friend were driving to the state line to play the lottery with the three kids in the back.
That’s when she said someone slammed into their car, killing everyone inside except her.
“I miss those smiles, the laughter," said Alexus. "They were like brothers and sisters. And that’s how we raised them. That’s how our parents raised us. To always stick together, no matter what.”
It’s that bond that’s keeping sisters Alexus and Jamaya Phillips strong through this unimaginable heartbreak.
“I just feel lost without my children,” Alexus said.
Alexus' son Aisaiah and daughter Queen were killed in the wreck which shut down portions of I-20 in St. Clair County Friday.
Jamaya’s daughter Ne’veah Rose was also killed.
In the driver’s seat was Chester Robinson, a longtime family friend.
“I remember the impact, throwing me to the dashboard, and I looked over and I looked around, and I saw debris and I saw fire and I panicked,” Alexus said.
She said she climbed out of the window and tried to get the kids out with help from truck drivers passing by.
“And when he busted the window,” she said, “I just remember my son moving his head a little bit.”
But she couldn’t get the kids out before the car started sparking. “That was it,” she said.
Now, days after the wreck, and she’s heard nothing about the driver who she said hit them from behind.
“I want justice for my kids,” said Alexus. "I can’t get them back. I can’t get my kids back. And I have to live with that for the rest of my life. I have to live without my children for the rest of my life. "
We’ve reached out to ALEA, but we’re told there are no new details about this investigation.
Alexus lost her first son Reshad in 2015 to a severe infection.
She said the one thing getting her family through this is knowing all of her kids and her niece are together now.
They have a GoFundMe page set up to help the family. If you would like to donate, click here.
