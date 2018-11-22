FIRST ALERT: Cold rain and possible thunder tomorrow night, continuing into Saturday morning.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN TOMORROW NIGHT: We’re still expecting a good chance of rain tomorrow however this will mainly impact our area tomorrow night. You can expect increasing clouds and chilly temperatures during the day tomorrow, with a southeast breeze. However, dry weather can be expected for holiday shopping. As for the high school playoff games tomorrow night, be sure to grab the rain gear! A cold rain will be developing from west to east across the area and there may be some thunder in the mix. The chance for rain and thunder will linger into Saturday morning and begin to taper off from west to east after 7 a.m. Clouds will linger and temperatures will make a nice rebound into the middle 60s on Saturday, so it won’t feel quite as cold this weekend. A trailing cold front will sweep into the state on Sunday so this will bring another chance of rain Sunday night.