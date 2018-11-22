FIRST ALERT: Cold rain and possible thunder tomorrow night, continuing into Saturday morning.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING! It certainly feels like Thanksgiving this morning, with temperatures in the freezing range. You can expect patchy fog and more patchy areas of frost to start off. We’re also tracking a disturbance that is producing wet weather near Coastal areas. This system will spread high clouds our way to start the day, but we will still have lots of sunshine in the mix for later on. The sky will be mostly clear for tonight, with lows tumbling into the low 40s.
FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN TOMORROW NIGHT: We’re still expecting a good chance of rain tomorrow however this will mainly impact our area tomorrow night. You can expect increasing clouds and chilly temperatures during the day tomorrow, with a southeast breeze. However, dry weather can be expected for holiday shopping. As for the high school playoff games tomorrow night, be sure to grab the rain gear! A cold rain will be developing from west to east across the area and there may be some thunder in the mix. The chance for rain and thunder will linger into Saturday morning and begin to taper off from west to east after 7 a.m. Clouds will linger and temperatures will make a nice rebound into the middle 60s on Saturday, so it won’t feel quite as cold this weekend. A trailing cold front will sweep into the state on Sunday so this will bring another chance of rain Sunday night.
LONG RANGE OUTLOOK: Another surge of cold and dry air will settle into the state on Monday. Plan on a gusty north wind, with highs struggling to reach 50-degrees. Overnight lows will tumble into the freezing range. We will have lots of sunshine to start off next week. In fact, the next rainmaker may not arrive until after December 1st. So next week looks perfect for breaking out the holiday decorations! I will have more updates coming up on WBRC Good Day Alabama.
Also, if you're traveling for the holiday don't forget to turn on the follow me button, located in settings on your WBRC weather app. That is a great way to get weather updates and alerts for your location.
