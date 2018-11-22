Driver struck, killed by 18-wheeler after flipping truck

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Interstate 65 has been reopened after a fatal accident in Jefferson County.
Corporal Steve Smith says State Troopers responded to two accidents on I-65 N around mile marker 278. He says it appeared the first crash resulted in a rollover of a pickup truck. Cpl. Smith says the driver of that truck exited the vehicle and began crossing I-65 from the median then was trucked by an 18-wheeler and killed.
The victim has not been identified.
We will provide more information when it is available.
