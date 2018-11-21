Weather looking great for travelers today

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are a day away from Thanksgiving! The great news is that the weather will be dry and cool for the next couple of days. We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. You’ll definitely need the coat and scrape off the ice on your windshield. Can’t rule out some patchy fog in North Alabama, but visibility seems to be decent across most of Central Alabama. We’ll start and end the day with plenty of sunshine. We will continue to see a northerly wind, so temperatures will remain cool. Highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. If you plan on traveling around the country, the weather is looking pretty nice with the only trouble along the U.S. West Coast where rain will impact parts of California, Oregon, and Washington.
Thanksgiving: We can be thankful for nice weather Thursday. Morning temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. We’ll remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. East winds at 5-10 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next weathermaker will arrive Friday evening. The models have slowed down the forward progress of this system, which means a good bit of Friday could be dry with a few showers possible in the evening hours. A wedge will build in from the east and that will keep us cloudy and chilly. Highs only in the lower 50s for Black Friday. The greatest chance for rain will occur Friday night (mainly after 8 PM). Rain should taper off Saturday morning.
Saturday (Iron Bowl Forecast): Rain will be possible before 10AM, but we should begin to dry out as we go into the afternoon hours. We’ll see a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 60s Saturday. Weather should cooperate for the Iron Bowl game played in Tuscaloosa this year. Just grab a jacket as temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s by the end of the game.
Next Week: Models show another cold front moving through Sunday giving us a limited rain chance. Behind the front, early next week is looking sunny, dry and colder. Highs in the lower 50s with lows returning to the freezing point. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive weather notifications no matter where you live.
Have a safe Thanksgiving!
