Weather looking great for travelers today

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are a day away from Thanksgiving! The great news is that the weather will be dry and cool for the next couple of days. We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. You’ll definitely need the coat and scrape off the ice on your windshield. Can’t rule out some patchy fog in North Alabama, but visibility seems to be decent across most of Central Alabama. We’ll start and end the day with plenty of sunshine. We will continue to see a northerly wind, so temperatures will remain cool. Highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. If you plan on traveling around the country, the weather is looking pretty nice with the only trouble along the U.S. West Coast where rain will impact parts of California, Oregon, and Washington.