VIDEO: Man hit by own car during police chase

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KOIN/CNN) - Oregon police said a man suspected of stealing things from other people’s cars was hit by his own car after a police chase Monday night.
Police were searching for a suspect in Happy Valley, who was stealing items from vehicles, when investigators spotted him. They said he then tried to drive away from the scene.
When spike strips were deployed, the tires eventually ran flat, causing the suspect to lose control.
Police said at that point, he exited the car and ran away, but without putting it in park.
The car slammed into him and crashed into a tree and building, pinning his leg underneath.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Isaiah Gellatly.
He was taken to a hospital with a broken leg. He’s expected to face several charges.
Copyright 2018 KOIN via CNN. All rights reserved.