UAB Hospital’s NICU baby turkeys ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - These are just the cutest little turkeys you ever did see!
Most of the families in the UAB Hospital NICU will be spending the holidays away from their homes and families, but UAB’s tiniest patients are still ready to celebrate Thanksgiving!
The tiny ones are donning handmade turkey costumes, thanks to the UAB Institute for Arts in Medicine program.
We love this idea, and hope it brings joy to the families during this holiday season!
Here are some of the precious, tiny turkeys:
