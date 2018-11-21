Two teens arrested for Calera vandalism

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Two teens have been arrested, accused of vandalizing several homes in the Waterford community Sunday evening.
Residents say that’s not the norm.
“It’s pretty quiet, it’s pretty safe,” says Tim Gilbert, who’s lived here for eight years.
“Almost what I grew up with except for that grandmother sitting on the front porch type deal--only thing we’re missing,” he says.
So he and several of his neighbors were surprised to hear of teens vandalizing Christmas decorations, smashing bird baths and even windows.
“I would chalk it up to kids getting out of school for Thanksgiving--a lot of time on their hands, an opportunity to be a little rebellious, thinking that was a good opportunity to have some fun, not thinking about the repercussions of what they did,” Gilbert says.
Gilbert works with kids that age and always encourages them to think about the other option.
“That other option is always something positive to do with that time. Having them think about the consequences of their actions. And the things they do don’t just affect the--it affects others around them,” Gilbert says.
If it’s a negative action, it’s probably going to have a negative reaction. But he’s also asking the adults in the community to consider the teens' actions may be a cry for help and if so, how can they positively address the issue.
“Although I know the act was wrong and despicable, and I’m not excusing it, but I want my neighbors to think about what can we do as a community to ensure our kids are not in a position to carry out negative acts,” Gilbert challenges. “What have we done as adults to put positive things in place of those things that are negative?”
Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley says two teens were arrested the same night the vandalism took place. One is from Calera, the other from Alabaster. Lemley says felony charges are pending.
