Tuscaloosa police looking for man accused of rape, sodomy and kidnapping

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa police are trying to find a rape, sodomy and kidnapping suspect.
While investigating a missing person’s case involving a juvenile, authorities discovered that a sexual assault had taken place involving the juvenile and 34-year-old Donnie Hill.
Investigators have warrants for first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy against Hill.
Police say Hill frequents motels in the Alberta City area and several places along Hwy 216. He is aware of the warrants and may have gone to Mobile.
Hill may be armed and considered dangerous and he has made several threats of shooting people.
Anyone who has information on Hill’s location, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.
